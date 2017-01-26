Local Students Raise Money for Sick Kids

Local Students Raise Money to Buy Toys for Sick Kids

Today – The 6th grade Destination Imagination team from Wagner Middle School, Winterport, is donating nearly $400 in games and toys to the children on the pediatric floor at Eastern Maine Medical Center as part of their community service challenge.

The young scholars raised the funds through a bake sale at Marden’s and by holding a movie night at their school. The students decided to use the money to buy games and toys for the hospitalized kids at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Last year the Winterport team raised over $600 for the Old Town Animal Orphanage while winning the State Championship and competing at the Destination Imagination Global Finals. The toy delivery will take place at 3:00 today at Eastern Maine Medical Center on the pediatric floor. Please contact Cassandra Palmer, 949-9040, if you have any questions.

