Local students earn Thomas College Dirigo Award

WATERVILLE, MAINE, April 2017 — Kayla Briggs, of Bangor High School; Emily Daigle, of Brewer High School; Madison Doucette, of Caribou High School; Brayden Miller, of Dexter Regional High School; Adam Bradshaw, of Ellsworth High School; Kyle Marquis, of Fort Kent Community High School; Chelsea Baker, of Hampden Academy; Kevin McAfee, of Hodgdon High School; Jacob Worthley, of Houlton High School; Megan Tribuzio, of John Bapst Memorial High School; Bailee Moody-Kay, of Katahdin High School; Mark Williams, of Lake Region High School; Sidney McLeod, of Lee Academy; Hailey Vanier, of Madawaska High School; Joshua Wardwell, of Maine Central Institute; Noah Hutchinson, of Mount Desert Island High School; Harley Gagne, of Nokomis Regional High School; Jordan Fostun, of Old Town High School; Samuel Honey, of Orono High School; Alyssa Drost, of Penobscot Valley High School; Harley Brooker, of Penquis Valley High School; Taylor Sinclair, of Pisquatiquis Community High School; Justin Thompson, of Schenck High School; Kenzie Philbrick, of Searsport District High School; Kaylie Robertson, of Shead High School; Jackson Mathers, of Southern Arrostook CSD School; Rebecca Grinnan, of Sumner Memorial High School; Rachel Driscoll, of Washburn District High School; and William Gibson, of Woodland Jr/Sr High School, were recently awarded the Thomas College Dirigo Award.

The Dirigo Award is a $2,500 per year scholarship for up to four years of undergraduate study at Thomas College. This in addition to other scholarships the student may have received from Thomas.

The Dirigo Award is an award that recognizes one student from each Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont high school, technology center, or community college that exemplifies leadership in their school and community.

Recipients are nominated by their guidance or career office on behalf of the school.

These students are among the 180 recipients throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →