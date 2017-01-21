Local student named to Dean’s List at the University of New England

By Rebecca McErath
Posted Jan. 21, 2017, at 10:37 a.m.

Garrett McElrath Named to Dean’s List at University of New England

BIDDEFORD AND PORTLAND, MAINE | TANGIER, MOROCCO (January 20, 2017) – Garrett McElrath of Hampden, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, an innovative educational community with two distinctive coastal Maine campuses, a vibrant new campus in Tangier, Morocco, and a robust offering of degree and certificate programs online. UNE is home to Maine’s only medical and dental schools-part of a comprehensive health education mission built on a pioneering interprofessional approach that includes pharmacy, nursing and an array of allied health professions.

UNE. Innovation for a healthier planet. Visit http://www.une.edu

