Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Alzheimer's Association, Maine Chapter, 383 US Route One, Ste 2C, Scarborough, ME
For more information: 207.772.0115; act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=9704&pg=entry
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
CONTACT: Drew Wyman, Alzheimer’s Association, dwyman@alz.org, (207) 772-0115
BANGOR RESIDENTS RAISE AWARENESS AND FUNDS TO FIGHT ALZHEIMER’S ON THE LONGEST DAY
Local Residents Join the Alzheimer’s Association® to Honor those Living with Alzheimer’s and Their Caregivers
[BANGOR, ME, APRIL 19, 2017] – On June 21, 2017, people around the world, including 50 teams across Maine, will participate in The Longest Day®, a day about hope and dedicated to all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Whether it’s choosing a favorite activity, hosting an event or joining a team, participants will ignite a global conversation about Alzheimer’s disease, the brain and other dementias as part of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month® in June.
Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Participants will do what they love – biking, hiking, playing bridge, swimming, knitting and more– to honor a caregiver, someone living with Alzheimer’s, or someone lost to this devastating disease. Together, participants will raise funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association® care, support and research programs.
During the week of June 19th, 10% of profits from Bangor Escape Rooms will be donated to The Longest Day.
Lea Rust is the organizer of a Longest Day team, she says, “The Longest Day is a wonderful opportunity to stand against the fight to end Alzheimer’s. As an advocate, family member and dedicated professional starting a team to me means recognizing awareness is needed, lives are meant to be fulfilled, and our fight will not end until there is a cure.”
Key facts about Alzheimer’s include:
● Worldwide, there are an estimated 47 million people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and it is the nation’s sixth leading cause of death.
● More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 26,000 individuals in Maine, and this national number is estimated to grow to as many as 16 million by year 2050.
● Additionally, there are more than 15 million Alzheimer’s caregivers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2017 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report.
To start or join a team, host an event, register as individually, or to learn more about The Longest Day visit alz.org/thelongestday or facebook.com/fightalz.
About the Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
###
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →