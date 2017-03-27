Local Photographer Receives High Award

On March 19, 2017 Strong photographer Alana Ranney received the prestigious “Presidents Cup” from the state of Maine Professional Photographers Association (MPPA) at the awards banquet held in Portland, ME.

The Presidents Cup was established to recognize the talent, technical skills and abilities of Mane Photographers. It is an award that can be earned only by showing that talent by scoring a total of 12 merit points accumulated over 6 consecutive years. The artist is required to do all of the work from start to completion including taking the photograph, all retouching, design, printing, mounting, and matting. Alana completed the merits required in only 5 years.

She was also awarded four blue ribbons and two red ribbons, for her images at the MPPA annual print competition. The judges included national renown photographers Steve Bedell, Tim Cameron, Nancy Green, Diane Miller Yeatman, Modonna Lovett Repeta, Stephen Sedman, and Wayne Tarr.

Alana has been a member of the MPPA since 2010 and over the years she has received numerous blue ribbon merits, a few judges choice awards, the “Award of Excellence” in 2012, the “Masterpiece Creative Imaging” Award in 2014.

Alana operates a fine art portrait studio in the small Western, Maine town of Strong, where she specializes in family, high school seniors, newborn, children, and headshots. She also offers on location photography along with photographing a limited number of weddings each year. Alana also photographs the local scenes, producing high quality landscapes and nature photography images. You may have noticed her images in some local publications such as the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce brochure, where she donates the use of her images to be used to promote the area.

If you would like to learn more about Alana’s photography visit her studio website at www.afinephoto.com for landscapes visit www.mainefineartphotography.com or to see her work in person, visit the High Peaks Artisan Guild located downtown Kingfield.

