Local musicians McGee and Blodgett to perform at Side Door Coffee House

Posted Feb. 02, 2017, at 3:06 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: uubrunswick.org/church-activities/here/

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Local musicians Kathleen McGee and Jerry Blodgett will be performing at the Side Door Coffee House 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St. Doors open 7 p.m. $8. www.uubrunswick.org/church-activities/here/ .

