Local leaders help guide The County’s largest healthcare organization

Aroostook County – Two Presque Isle business and community leaders were recently selected to serve on the Board of Trustees for The Aroostook Medical Center. Jane Towle and Scott Violette, both of Presque Isle, are the newest members of the governing body of northern Maine’s largest non-profit organization and the region’s largest employer.

“Our TAMC Board is an engaged group of business, community, and healthcare leaders, who bring a varied and diverse set of skills and experience in support of our governance and fiduciary responsibilities to the TAMC organization,” said Steven St. Pierre, chair of TAMC’s Board of Trustees. Towle and Violette will add to that skill and experience.

Towle is the owner and designated broker of RE/MAX Central. In addition to being a leader in the professional area of real estate, she has extensive experience serving on education, foundation and volunteer boards. She is a past president of the Presque Isle Rotary Club, a member of both the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Northern Maine Community College Foundation boards, a member of the Aroostook Board of the Maine Community Foundation, a board member of Aroostook Aspirations, and a member of the Broker Idea Exchange Council of the National Association of Realtors. Towle has demonstrated her commitment to the community in many ways, including her efforts as event director for the 2016 World Cup Biathlon and the 2014 Junior World Championship Biathlon that took place at the Nordic Heritage Sports Center in Presque Isle.

“Jane has a proven ability to lead and a sense of duty to give back through service, both traits I admire and that will serve TAMC well. I think she understands the critical role TAMC plays in the region and will undertake decisions at the Board level with that in mind,” said TAMC President Gregory LaFrancois.

Violette leads the financial services team for Barresi Financial and is the senior financial advisor on staff. He became a Certified Financial Planner in 2009. Born and raised in Presque Isle, he worked out of the area for a number of years as a store manager for Circuit City, working in five different stores in Maine and New Hampshire and achieving Leader of Excellence recognition four times in eight years. He moved back to Presque Isle ten years ago to work at Barresi Financial, becoming a partner there in 2015. Violette is also a partner in a commercial real estate development group. He is past President of the Presque Isle Rotary Club, served as vice chair for City of Presque Isle Strategic Planning Committee, and served as the chair for Momentum Aroostook. He currently serves on the board of the Presque Isle Country Club, the Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee, the Mark and Emily Turner Foundation, and the UMPI Board of Visitors.

“Scott’s financial expertise, as well as his management background, will be a valuable asset around the table as we discuss significant issues regarding TAMC and strategize for the future,” said LaFrancois.

St. Pierre, who is the vice president and business banker for Key Bank, NA, has been leading the board since 2016, after serving two years as vice chair. During this time, he has worked particularly close with both TAMC and EMHS administration through the transition from the former hospital president through the interim president and then the addition of LaFrancois to the TAMC team in November, 2016. This role has perhaps given him a better understanding than most of the significance of the relationship between the two organizations.

“Many of our current Trustees have held past leadership roles on the Board, and many serve representing TAMC at the EMHS system level, on various committees, as well as, on the EMHS Full Board. This representation at the System level provides TAMC with a strong voice, and ensures and enhances our ability to access valuable resources from the System that bring real and positive benefits to the patients we serve here in northern Maine,” explained St. Pierre. “Our TAMC Vision Statement to ‘be the best rural healthcare organization in America’ is a lofty one, but one that was endorsed with confidence based on the people at all levels associated with TAMC and EMHS.”

Providing leadership support to St. Pierre on the board is Carol Bell of Presque Isle, who is vice chair, along with immediate past board chair and current chair of the finance committee, Gene Lynch II of Presque Isle. Other community members serving on the board are: Richard Duncan of Presque Isle, Holly Johnson of Presque Isle, Alan Landeen of Stockholm, Lynn Lombard of Caribou, Barry McCrum of Mars Hill, and Peter St. John of Winterville Plantation. Serving on the board with these community leaders are: Greg LaFrancois, TAMC president; Dr. Sergio Lema, president of TAMC’s medical staff; Dr. David Weed; and Michelle Hood, president and CEO of EMHS.

“I am proud to serve with fellow Trustees that volunteer their time and talent to meet the mission of TAMC to restore, maintain, and improve the health of our friends and neighbors in a compassionate and professional environment,” said St. Pierre. “Our communities and our people here in northern Maine are well served by the robust, comprehensive, and high quality healthcare services being delivered here close to home by TAMC, as well as by the other surrounding hospitals, healthcare clinics, and providers in the region.”

TAMC has an active medical staff consisting of over 70 physicians and other healthcare practitioners, plus additional consulting and courtesy staff. The organization employs 1,035 people and includes the A.R. Gould Memorial Hospital in Presque Isle; the Aroostook Health Center, long-term care and skilled nursing facility in Mars Hill; primary care practices in Presque Isle, Mars Hill, Fort Fairfield and Caribou; a Walk-In Care Center and County Dialysis Center, both in Presque Isle; Crown Emergency Care, an ambulance service with bases in Fort Fairfield, Limestone and Washburn serving 18 rural communities and territories; and Crown Critical Care Transport, based in Presque Isle and transporting critical patients throughout Aroostook County.

