Local Food Show Offered for EAC’s Sunday Series

Sunday, March 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will offer a special presentation by local food producers on March 12. Local food snacks and treats will accompany the talk. Presenters will include Kim Roos of Garden Side Dairy, who is a cheesemaker and steward of a goat herd and small produce farm in Jonesboro; Ted Carter of After the Rain Farm in Alexander, who grows storage crops for markets in Washington County; and Steph Allard, a naturalist and life science teacher in the Eastport schools who has been working to renovate the school greenhouse and establish a year-round growing facility and horticulture curriculum. The event will be hosted by Anne Hopkins, General Manager of Eat Local Eastport Co-op.

Hopkins has a deep love for local foods and via Eat Local Eastport she sources from more than 30 producers in Washington County. With background as a chef and educator, she has been eating seasonally in Washington County for close to a decade.

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are held downstairs at the EAC. Hot drinks and refreshments are offered; donations are gratefully accepted. The series will run through April 23, skipping Easter Sunday. A full listing of the 2017 programs is viewable here: http://eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series/.

