Local Food Show Offered for EAC’s Sunday Series

Anne Hopkins, Eat Local Eastport's General Manager, is shown at the Water Street store, where she sources from more than 30 local producers.
Eat Local Eastport
Anne Hopkins, Eat Local Eastport's General Manager, is shown at the Water Street store, where she sources from more than 30 local producers.
By Lauren Koss
Posted March 07, 2017, at 5:06 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine

For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will offer a special presentation by local food producers on March 12. Local food snacks and treats will accompany the talk. Presenters will include Kim Roos of Garden Side Dairy, who is a cheesemaker and steward of a goat herd and small produce farm in Jonesboro; Ted Carter of After the Rain Farm in Alexander, who grows storage crops for markets in Washington County; and Steph Allard, a naturalist and life science teacher in the Eastport schools who has been working to renovate the school greenhouse and establish a year-round growing facility and horticulture curriculum. The event will be hosted by Anne Hopkins, General Manager of Eat Local Eastport Co-op.

Hopkins has a deep love for local foods and via Eat Local Eastport she sources from more than 30 producers in Washington County. With background as a chef and educator, she has been eating seasonally in Washington County for close to a decade.

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are held downstairs at the EAC. Hot drinks and refreshments are offered; donations are gratefully accepted. The series will run through April 23, skipping Easter Sunday. A full listing of the 2017 programs is viewable here: http://eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series/.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. This eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failureThis eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failure
  4. Woman who ran Dexter-area drug ring with father to serve 14 yearsWoman who ran Dexter-area drug ring with father to serve 14 years
  5. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs