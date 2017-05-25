Local filmmaker releases new fantasy web series based on the legendary Valkyries

Falcyyr press release

For Immediate Release

For more information contact:

Sinari Diliiza

Unicovia Pictures

(207) 347-5686

films@unicoviapictures.com

Unicovia Pictures releases new fantasy web series Falcyyr

Maine-based independent filmmaker Ahura Z. Diliiza offers new episodes each week on Vimeo on demand

Standish, Maine (May 5, 2017) Ahura Z. Diliiza of Unicovia Pictures in Standish Maine has launched his new fantasy web series, Falcyyr, available on Vimeo video on demand.

Falcyyr is Diliiza’s creative take on the origin of the Valkyrie. The series features gods and goddesses of the Norse pantheon as well as other cultures, including Greek, Japanese, Hawaiian , African, and Native American.

From their website, www.falcyyyrmovie.com:

“Falcyyr is the story of five women chosen by the Fates at the request of Odin (the Great All-Father of the Nordic gods) to be trained, empowered and transformed into legendary beings known as Valkyrie. These five women are chosen from different time periods and backgrounds as the gods are not limited by time and space. Each of them plucked moments before their demise, and given a choice to be transformed into legendary Valkyrie, or be placed back within the grasp of oblivion. Once transformed they will save the earth from an aggressive alien race that views humanity as a source of food”.

Says Diliiza, “I wanted to create something to show that women can be strong and beautiful without having to be scantily clad sex objects. It is also important to me to represent a variety of cultures and ethnicities in a positive, creative, and powerful light”.

The series is created start-to-finish by Diliiza himself, from writing and directing to post production and original music composition. Costuming, makeup and set design are done by Diliiza and his family. On-screen talent features his own people and even Diliiza himself, with the addition of some local New England actors.

Falcyyr is available as on-demand episodes and downloads on Vimeo. Episodes average at 10 minutes long and are $1 to view on demand or $2 to purchase. The entire season (estimated 8 episodes total) is also available to preorder to view or download online. The series is family friendly.

New episodes are released each Friday and can be viewed at

About Unicovia Pictures: Unicovia Pictures is an independent film company located in Standish, Maine and owned by Ahura Z. Diliiza who writes, directs and films all its projects. Unicovia Pictures strives to create content that is creative, ethnically diverse and appropriate for all ages.

###

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →