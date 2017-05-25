Local Emergency Planning Committee Meeting

Monday, June 12, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Calais Regional Hospital, 24 Hospital Ln, Calais, ME
For more information: 207-263-5990; n/a
The Washington County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will meet Monday, June 12, 2017, 6:30 pm at the Calais Regional Hospital, 24 Hospital Ln in Calais . The meeting will be held in the conference room. The LEPC is responsible for implementing the provisions of the Federal Chemical Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act.
Topics will include the budget, work plan and meeting schedule for the upcoming budget year.
The public is invited to attend and participate. All are welcome. For further information contact Mike Hinerman at 255-3931 or 263-5990.
