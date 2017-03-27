Local Emergency Planning Committee Meeting

By Michael Hinerman
Posted March 27, 2017, at 10:53 a.m.

Monday, April 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Washington County Emergency Management Office, 28 Center St, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-263-5990; n/a

The Washington County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will meet Monday, April 10, 2017, 6:30 pm at the Washington County Emergency Management office, 28 Center St. in Machias. The meeting will be held in the conference room. The LEPC is responsible for implementing the provisions of the Federal Chemical Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act. At this meeting there will be a short review of the Maine Wild Blueberry tabletop exercise held on March 27, 2017. The public is invited to attend and participate. All are welcome. For further information contact Mike Hinerman at 255-3931 or 263-5990.

