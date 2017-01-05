Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Calais Regional Hospital, 24 Hospital Lane, Calais, ME For more information: 207-255-3931; n/a

The Washington County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will meet Monday, January 9th, 6:30 PM at Calais Regional Hospital, 24 Hospital Ln in Calais. The meeting will be held in the classroom. The LEPC is responsible for implementing the provisions of the Federal Chemical Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act. The public is invited to attend and participate. All are welcome. For further information contact Mike Hinerman at 255-3931 or 263-5990.

Thank you for your anticipated cooperation. If you have any questions, please contact me. wnema@washingtoncountymaine.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →