Local ‘Dancing for the Stars’ to benefit Phillips-Strickland and UM School of Performing Arts

Saturday, April 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: Anah Shriners Facility, 1404 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-941-2820
BANGOR, Maine — “Dancing for the Stars” will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Anah Shriners Facility, 1404 Broadway, to benefit Phillips-Strickland House and the University of Maine School of Performing Arts.
The show will feature local “stars” BDN Outdoor writer John Holyoke, Valerie Kitchen, Emily McIntosh, Kelly Estremera, Zach Blanchard and Don Cookson partnered with dance students from the University of Maine School of Performing Arts. The audience indicates favorite dancers by paying $1 per vote, with unlimited voting allowed.
Social hour begins at 6 p.m., the dance competition at 7 p.m., and a dance party with RetroRockerz at 9 p.m. There will be a silent auction, appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets are $50 and available at Phillips-Strickland at 941-2820 or email jmcallian@pshouse.org.
