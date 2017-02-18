Local Craft & Wares Fair

Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bethel Inn Conference Center, Broad Street, Bethel, Maine For more information: 207-824-2282; bethelmaine.com

Avoid the mall insanity on Black Friday, shop local and handmade for the holiday season – Christmas and home decor, jewelry, toys, accessories, art, natural bath & beauty products, pottery, household and holiday décor, handbags, fine foods, knitwear, and so much more. 9am-4pm. Enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride around the village in the afternoon! At The Bethel Inn Resort Conference Center. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 207-824-2282, www.bethelmaine.com.

