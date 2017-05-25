Local Boudoir Photographer has Image Showcased by Huffington Post

Brooks, ME, March 19, 2017 – Local portrait and boudoir photographer Jessica Wellman of Jessica Michael Photography, has had one of her most iconic images selected by a Huffington Post editor to be showcased as part of an article they published about couples boudoir sessions. The article in question showcased the work of only 20 photographers from all over the country.

The article, published by Huffington Post Relationships Editor Kelsey Borresen, was published on their website on May 18, 2017. The collection of images showcased both heterosexual and same sex-couples. Wellman’s image is one of those depicting a same-sex couple. The article went nearly viral within 18 hours of being posted on social media, and has been a wonderful source of exposure and recognition for all of the photographers included. To see the image that was selected, you can find a link to the HuffPost article on the blog of the Jessica Michael Photography website.

Fast becoming recognized as Midcoast Maine’s premier boudoir and portrait studio, Jessica Michael Photography has gained a reputation for providing a full service, relaxing, and empowering experience for all of their clients. According to Wellman, “The thing that clients enjoy the most when working with us, on top of the fact that I am laid back and easy to connect with, is that we take the guesswork out of everything for them. We don’t leave you to try and figure out wardrobe, styling, or anything by yourself. We provide professional hair and makeup services that are customized to each client’s comfort level, which gives them a chance to be pampered. Most of my clients are mothers, and as a mother myself I know that finding time to take care of yourself is rare, so we really want clients to have the full experience. I also work with each client personally in preparing for their session, even providing wardrobe at the studio that clients are able to borrow from if they are struggling. We’ve partnered with other businesses to make shopping easy and even work with a local framer so that clients are never left with loose prints that they forget to buy frames for and display. Everything is done for them.”

About Jessica Michael Photography

Jessica Michael Photography is a full service studio located in Brooks, Maine, and has been in business since 2012. Specializing in women’s portraiture and boudoir photography, the studio also photographs the occasional family session and personal branding headshots. To learn more visit www.JessicaMichaelPhotography.com find us on Facebook or call 207-956-0806 to schedule a no obligation consultation.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →