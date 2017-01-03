Outdoors

Local Artist Donates to Millinocket Memorial Library

Millinocket Marathon 2016 print
Suzanne Savage Brewer
Millinocket Marathon 2016 print
By Marsha Donahue, Katahdin Region
Posted Jan. 03, 2017, at 2:35 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: North Light Gallery, 256 Penobscot Ave, Millinocket, Maine

For more information: 207-723-4414; artnorthlight.com

Suzanne Savage Brewer, an artist who is a native of Island Falls, has produced a beautiful print of the finish line of the Millinocket Marathon & Half of 2016, complete with two logging trucks, and is donating a portion of the sale of the prints for ongoing support of the Millinocket Memorial Library. Prints are available for $125 postpaid from North Light Gallery. The original painting will be presented to the town of Millinocket at a special presentation by Gary Allen, the marathon’s founder, at the Thursday, January 12th Millinocket Town Council meeting at 4:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

Gallery winter hours are 10-5, every day except Wednesday and Sunday.

