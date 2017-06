BUCKSPORT, Maine — A lobster stew dinner will be held Friday, July 14, at Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St. Seatings will be at 5:30 and 6 p.m.

The menu will consist of lobster stew, rolls, tossed salad, beverage and gingerbread with whipped cream.

Cost is $12.50. Tickets must be purchased in advance or reservations made at the church office at 469-3622.