Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: All Souls Church, 10 Broadway, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-7354

February 11 at All Souls Church, 10 Broadway in Bangor. Tickets Advance Purchase only: $15.00. Seatings at 5:00 and 7:00; take out available after 4:30. Snowdate Feb. 12. Lobster Stew, homemade bread, salad, pie. To benefit our mission teams.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →