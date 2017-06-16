Thursday, July 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Area Recovery Network (The BARN), 142 Center Street, Brewer , Maine
For more information: 207-561-9444; eventbrite.com/e/lobster-mania-tickets-35455364951
Join us July 27 at the BARN, on 142 Center Street in Brewer, for our annual Lobster Mania. This event helps support Bangor Area Recovery Network services and programs! The menu will include lobster, corn on the cobb and strawberry shortcake. Steak and vegetarian options are also available. The cost is $30 per person. TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE. GO TO – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lobster-mania-tickets-35455364951
