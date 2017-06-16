Lobster Mania!

Jeff Kirlin
By Karen Foley
Posted June 16, 2017, at 11:08 a.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Area Recovery Network (The BARN), 142 Center Street, Brewer , Maine

For more information: 207-561-9444; eventbrite.com/e/lobster-mania-tickets-35455364951

Join us July 27 at the BARN, on 142 Center Street in Brewer, for our annual Lobster Mania. This event helps support Bangor Area Recovery Network services and programs! The menu will include lobster, corn on the cobb and strawberry shortcake. Steak and vegetarian options are also available. The cost is $30 per person. TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE. GO TO – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lobster-mania-tickets-35455364951

