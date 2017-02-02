Lobster Fun!

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Participants will get to know this famous crustacean as more than just a favorite seafood dinner in Maine. Activities include: Lobster Dress-up / Lobster Anatomy, Lobster Transect- A method used to study baby lobsters, and Lobster Craft – the Lobster Fan. These activities are geared to an audience aged 6-14 years old.

