Lobster Fun!

By Samantha Cote,
Posted Feb. 02, 2017, at 2:34 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Participants will get to know this famous crustacean as more than just a favorite seafood dinner in Maine. Activities include: Lobster Dress-up / Lobster Anatomy, Lobster Transect- A method used to study baby lobsters, and Lobster Craft – the Lobster Fan. These activities are geared to an audience aged 6-14 years old.

