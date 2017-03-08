Liza Rey Butler-Children’s Program

By Cheri Robbins, Publicity Chair, Blue Hill Pops
Posted March 08, 2017, at 1:52 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South St., Blue Hill, ME

For more information: 207-374-5454; bagaducemusic.org

The final program in the “Music in Literature” series for children ages 5-7 continues on Saturday, March 25th at 10:30am at the BMLL Performance Hall. This program will feature local favorite Liza Rey Butler and her harp. This is the final workshop in a series of five that have been held across the Blue Hill Peninsula since November. The program will feature Liza’s storybook, followed by a musical performance, and a hands-on activity that will have the children creating and exploring sound.

The program being is hosted during National Music Month by the Bagaduce Music Lending Library.

Children, along with their parents, are invited to attend this FREE program. Advance registration is required by contacting BMLL at 207-374-5454 or emailing library@bagaducemusic.org.

