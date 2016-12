Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town Christian Fellowship Church, 7 Water St., Old Town, Maine

OLD TOWN — Living Nativity, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Old Town Christian Fellowship Church, 7 Water St. Free refreshments and caroling.

