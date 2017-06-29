Livestock tour and field day at UMaine’s J.F. Witter Center July 12

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: UM J.F. Witter Teaching and Research Center, 160 University Farm Road, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-581-2793
OLD TOWN — University of Maine J.F. Witter Teaching & Research Center will host a livestock tour and field day 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 160 University Farm Road, Old Town.
The one-hour tours include the center’s horse and dairy facilities, and pastured sheep and poultry flocks, demonstrations and a question-and-answer session.
UMaine School of Food and Agriculture researchers and graduate students, and Witter Center staff, will be leading the tours and discussions.
Scheduled tour leaders include UMaine animal and bioscience specialist Gary Anderson; UMaine associate professors and veterinarians Robert Causey and James Weber; UMaine Extension assistant professor and state livestock specialist Colt Knight; UMaine associate professor of animal and veterinary sciences, and Extension dairy specialist Dave Marcinkowski; Witter Center staff Joshua Hatley and Elizabeth McLaughlin; and graduate students Melissa Hawks and Anastasia Russo.
The event is free and open to the public. For information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Joshua Hatley, 581-2793, joshua.hatley@maine.edu.
