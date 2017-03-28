“Lives in the Balance” Presented by Ross Greene, PhD

Monday, April 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Hampden Academy, 89 Wester Ave, Hampden, ME
For more information: 800-264-9224; gearparentnetwork.org
Lives in the Balance is a Maine-Based non-profit organization founded by child psychologist Dr. Ross Greene, originator of the Collaborative & Proactive Solutions approach and author of the books “The Explosive Child,” “Lost at School,” ” Raising Human Beings,” and “Lost and Found.”
Over the past 3 years, Dr. Greene has collaborated with the G.E.A.R. Parent Network to hold FREE presentations across our state. During Dr. Greene’s educational lectures, he states that significant progress has been made in our understanding of the factors underlying challenging behavior and points toward lagging skills (rather than lagging motivation) as the key factor. Dr. Greene says the single most important thing a caregiver can do to help a behaviorally challenging child is to be the person who, at long last, identifies the lagging skills and unsolved problems that have been contributing to kids challenging episodes.
Lives in the Balance has helped parents, youth, educators, residential and juvenile detention facilities and advocates learn non-punitive, non-adversarial, collaborative, proactive, skill-building, relationship-enhancing interventions. Please register today for this FREE community event! After attending one of Dr. Greene’s presentations, how YOU think about and treat behaviorally challenging kids will change!
