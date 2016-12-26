Live Theatre: Peter and the Wolf (youth production)

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/peter-and-the-wolf/

Live on the Stanley Subaru stage at The Grand in Ellsworth on Saturday January 14th at 2:00 pm, TEMPO (The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra) interacts with local teen actors in a theatrical adaptation of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic orchestral fable “Peter and the Wolf!” This play-with-score is directed by Robin Jones, assistant directed and choreographed by Nina Robinson-Poole with orchestral storytelling under the direction of TEMPO’s Rebecca Edmondson. The audience will see a parody of Chekhov’s Cherry Orchard that shows a child’s confusion when faced with the adult world. Young adults become animals with colors and dispositions matched from human to animal. The Prokofiev score is incorporated in its entirety throughout the second act played by TEMPO (an orchestra that provides young musicians an opportunity to enhance their skills through performance) with the traditional narration adapted for this production. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $12 for Adults, $8 for Youth (12 and under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

