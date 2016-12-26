Live Theatre Auditions: Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/auditions-agatha-christies-and-then-there-were-none/2017-01-13/

The Grand is excited to announce auditions on Friday January 13th (from 6:00pm – 8:00pm) and Sunday January 15th (from 1:00pm – 3:00pm) for its new production on the Stanley Subaru Stage of the Agatha Christie hit mystery And Then There Were None. Ten strangers trapped in a deserted mansion on an island miles away from help. One killer who has a maniacal obsession with a very cruel nursery rhyme… And the countdown starts… NOW. The classic Agatha Christie whodunnit has eleven characters with an age range from early 20’s to late 60’s for both men and women. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script- Please note British accents are required for this most British of mysteries. For more information on the production, please call our box office at 207-667-9500. For more information on events at The Grand visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Grand-Auditorium/112755987339

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →