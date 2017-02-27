Live Theatre: Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None

The poster from the Grand's production of Agatha Christie's “And Then There Were None” running March 17th- 26th.
The Grand.
By Robin Jones
Posted Feb. 27, 2017, at 1:32 p.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/agatha-christies-and-then-there-were-none/2017-03-17/

Live on the Stanley Subaru stage at The Grand in Ellsworth on Friday March 17th, Saturday March 18th, Friday March 24th and Saturday March 25th at 7:00 pm and Sunday March 19th and Sunday March 26th at 2:00 pm, the Agatha Christie classic chiller “And Then There Were None.” Ten strangers trapped in a deserted mansion on an island miles away from help. One killer who has a maniacal obsession with a very cruel nursery rhyme… And the countdown starts… NOW. The excitement never lets up in this classic Agatha Christie whodunit production! Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $20 for Adults, $18 for Grand Members, $12 for Students (15&under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

