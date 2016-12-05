Live Painters Event at Millinocket Marathon & Half Weekend

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: North Light Gallery, 256 Penobscot Ave, Millinocket, Maine For more information: 207-723-4414; artnorthlight.com

There will be rampant fun in Millinocket next weekend, what with a Marathon & Half in town, so we are staging a Live Painters Event at North Light Gallery with ten painters set up in the gallery and painting for you to meet, including Suzanne Savage Brewer, Milton Christianson, Sandra Dolan, Evelyn Dunphy, Candace McKellar, Deborah Grabber, Michael Vermette, Pamela Redick, John Redick and Marsha Donahue. This is a rare opportunity to witness and interact with some of the finest artists of the Katahdin landscape. Refreshments will be served and many other events will be going on in the region that you won’t want to miss! See you then.

