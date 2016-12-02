Live Nativity Planned at Machias Church

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Centre Street Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 9 Center St., Machias, Maine For more information: 207-255-6665; centrestreetchurch.org/

A living nativity scene will help bring the Christmas story to life in the middle of Machias on two evenings this month. Members of Centre Street Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, are planning the tableau, to take place from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, December 10, and Friday, December 16, on the church steps.

Participants of all ages, including Centre Street members and the church’s wider community, will act as angels, shepherds and wise people, as well as the Holy Family.

This will be the fourth year of the event, originally the brainchild of church member Lisa Bartlett of East Machias. Everyone is invited to visit the scene on foot or by car, and to come inside the church for cookies and hot chocolate.

Centre Street Church is an Open and Affirming congregation welcoming to all, with worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Christmas Eve services will be held at 7 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, led by Pastor Susie Maxwell.

For more information about the living nativity or other church activities, call 255-6665.

