Community

Live Nativity Planned at Machias Church

By Laurel Robinson
Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 10:31 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Centre Street Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 9 Center St., Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-255-6665; centrestreetchurch.org/

A living nativity scene will help bring the Christmas story to life in the middle of Machias on two evenings this month. Members of Centre Street Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, are planning the tableau, to take place from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, December 10, and Friday, December 16, on the church steps.

Story continues below advertisement.

Participants of all ages, including Centre Street members and the church’s wider community, will act as angels, shepherds and wise people, as well as the Holy Family.

This will be the fourth year of the event, originally the brainchild of church member Lisa Bartlett of East Machias. Everyone is invited to visit the scene on foot or by car, and to come inside the church for cookies and hot chocolate.

Centre Street Church is an Open and Affirming congregation welcoming to all, with worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Christmas Eve services will be held at 7 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, led by Pastor Susie Maxwell.

For more information about the living nativity or other church activities, call 255-6665.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Second storm this week ups snowfall total to 22 inches in CountySecond storm this week ups snowfall total to 22 inches in County
  2. Without evidence, LePage tells lawmakers he can’t attest to election talliesWithout evidence, LePage tells lawmakers he can’t attest to election tallies
  3. Police: Man hit by vehicle after driver ‘confronted by several individuals carrying weapons’
  4. Liberty’s hiring of former UMaine, Baylor employee sends chilling message about sexual assault
  5. King to Obama: Declassify intelligence on Russia’s influence on the electionKing to Obama: Declassify intelligence on Russia’s influence on the election