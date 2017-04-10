Live Music Open Dance Night – Bright Star World Dance

By Joie Grandbois
Posted April 10, 2017, at 3:48 p.m.

Friday, April 14, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street, 3rd FLR, Portland, Maine

For more information: 2076714292; brightstarworlddance.com/events/

When: April 14th, 7:30 – 10:ooPM

Where: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street, 3rd Floor – Portland, Maine

Cost: Donation – $10 recommended and a potluck snack!

Join us at Bright Star World Dance for a night of live music and open dance! Musicians Stephen Carpenter, Dorothy Barker, Steve Gruverman and Barb Truex will play music from around the Middle East and the Mediterranean as well as improvisational musical creations for you to dance the night away.

Bring your hip scarves, your dancing feet and a snack to share. This is a community dance night to share music, movement and community. Open to all!

