Live Local Roller Derby

By Vanessa Thomann
Posted June 22, 2017, at 2:33 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Mid-Coast Recreation Center , 535 West St, Rockport , Maine

For more information: rockcoastrollers.org/

Rock Coast Rollers Host their final game of the season on Saturday July 1, at MRC in Rockport Maine. Doors open at 5 PM, first whistle is at 6 pm. They will be battling it out against Western Mass Destruction, from Northhampton Massachusetts. Doors open at 5 pm, first whistle is at 6. Tickets at the door 10$ or you can purchase tickets here for $8 & Kids under 12 are free! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-coast-rollers-vs-western-mass-destruction…, for more information please visit us on https://www.facebook.com/events/1150715825034495.

