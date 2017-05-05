Live Jazz with The Wayne Delano Quartet

Posted May 05, 2017, at 2:03 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Elm Street Grille, 115 Elm Street, Camden, Maine

For more information: elmsreetgrille.com

Nationally acclaimed saxophonist, pianist, arranger and composer Wayne Delano brings his jazz quartet to Camden, Maine’s Elm Street Grill located in The Cedar Crest Inn on May 11th. Wayne has performed with jazz greats Phil Woods, Michael Brecker, Chaka Khan, Freddie Hubbard, James Moody, Bobby Shew and Maynard Fergusson. The Wayne Delano Quartet will feature David Clarke on guitar, Eric Davis on upright bass, Mai Kheet on drums and Wayne Delano on saxophones/woodwinds. The group will perform jazz standard favorites as well as original compositions and arrangements. So come for a night out at the Elm Street Grille on Thursday, May 11th at 6pm where tasty food, good friends and world class jazz meet.

