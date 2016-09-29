Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The “Live Happle-ly” Art Show Brings Together Apple Pies, Art, and Sustainable Orchards!

Join bomb diggity arts at our 643 Congress St. gallery this coming Friday, October 7th, for an evening of apples, art, and pies! For the month of October, we have transformed our gallery into an orchard – complete with a giant handmade apple tree – and created a number of original apple and fall-themed artworks on paper.

We will also be featuring handmade mini apple pies and screen-printed tees and hats (including the last of our immensely popular political tees). We are happy to be joined by a representative of ReTreeUS, “an exciting project of United Charitable (501c3) dedicated to promoting an environmentally sustainable, socially just food system through education, practical resources and mentorship. We plant orchards in schools and provide educational programs that empower people to be healthy environmental stewards. Our programs are currently focused in the state of Maine.”

http://www.retreeus.org/

Bomb diggity arts has been an art and film-based community support program for adults of all abilities, located in downtown Portland for over 6 years.

