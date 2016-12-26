Live from the MET: Romeo et Juliette (Gounod)

Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo star in Charles Gounod's “Romeo et Juliette.”
The New York Metropolitan Opera
Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo star in Charles Gounod's “Romeo et Juliette.”
By Robin Jones
Posted Dec. 26, 2016, at 2:36 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/the-met-romeo-et-juliette-gounod/

The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi-def encores from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016 – 2017 season at The Grand on Saturday January 21st at 1 pm with a presentation of Charles Gounod’s take on Shakespeare’s classic tragic tale of young love Romeo et Juliette. When Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo starred opposite each other in Manon at the Met in 2015, the New York Times said, “the temperature rises nearly to boiling every time Damrau and Grigolo are on stage together.” Now they’re back as opera’s classic lovers, in Gounod’s lush Shakespeare adaptation. Bartlett Sher’s new production has already won acclaim for its vivid 18th century milieu and stunning costumes during runs at Salzburg and La Scala. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the sumptuous score. Estimated Run Time: 3:30 Intermissions: 1. Tickets are Reserved Seating for this hi def simulcast and the prices are as follows- $27 for Adults, $25 for Grand Members and $20 for Students (15 & under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

