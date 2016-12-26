Live from the MET: Nabucco (Verdi)

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/the-met-nabucco-verdi/

The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi-def encores from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016 – 2017 season at The Grand on Saturday January 7th at 1 pm with a presentation of Giuseppe Verdi’s Nabucco, starring the legendary Plácido Domingo who brings another new baritone role to the Met under the baton of his longtime collaborator James Levine. Liudmyla Monastyrska is Abigaille, the warrior woman determined to rule empires, and Jamie Barton is the heroic Fenena. Dmitri Belosselskiy is the stentorian voice of the oppressed Hebrew people. Estimated Run Time: 3:05 Intermissions: 1. Tickets are Reserved Seating for this hi def simulcast and the prices are as follows- $27 for Adults, $25 for Grand Members and $20 for Students (15 & under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

