Live from the MET: La Traviata (Verdi)

Saturday, March 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/the-met-la-traviata-verdi/

The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi-def encores from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016 – 2017 season at The Grand on Saturday March 11th at 1 pm with a presentation of one of the best-loved operas in the repertoire- Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata. Sonya Yoncheva sings one of opera’s most beloved heroines, the tragic courtesan Violetta, a role in which she triumphed on the Met stage in 2015, opposite Michael Fabiano as her lover, Alfredo, and Thomas Hampson as his father, Germont. Nicola Luisotti conducts. The estimated run time is 2 hours and 55 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are Reserved Seating for this hi def simulcast and the prices are as follows- $27 for Adults, $25 for Grand Members and $20 for Students (15 & under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →