Live from the MET: Idomeneo (Mozart)

Saturday, March 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/the-met-idomeneo-mozart/

The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi-def encores from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016 – 2017 season at The Grand on Saturday March 25th at 1 pm with a presentation of one of the great examples of the opera seria genre- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Idomeneo. Mozart’s first operatic masterpiece returns to the Met in the classic Jean-Pierre Ponnelle production, conducted by James Levine. The superb ensemble includes Matthew Polenzani as the king torn by a rash vow; mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of his noble son Idamante; soprano Nadine Sierra as Ilia; and soprano Elza van den Heever as the volatile Elettra, who loves Idamante to the bounds of madness. The estimated run time is 4 hours and 20 minutes with two intermissions. Tickets are Reserved Seating for this hi def simulcast and the prices are as follows- $27 for Adults, $25 for Grand Members and $20 for Students (15 & under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

