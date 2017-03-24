Live from the MET: Eugene Onegin (Tchaikovsky)

Dmitri Hvorostovsky in the title role of Tchaikovsky's &quotEugene Onegin." Photo: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera
Dmitri Hvorostovsky in the title role of Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin." Photo: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera
By Robin Jones
Posted March 24, 2017, at 11:18 a.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 1 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/the-met-eugene-onegin-tchaikovsky/

The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi-def encores from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016 – 2017 season at The Grand on Saturday April 22nd at 1 pm with a presentation of one of the best-loved operas in the repertoire- Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented on the Met stage in Deborah Warner’s moving production, starring Anna Netrebko and Dmitri Hvorostovsky as the lovestruck Tatiana and the aristocratic Onegin. Alexey Dolgov sings the role of Lenski, and Robin Ticciati conducts. The estimated run time is 4 hours with two intermissions. Tickets are Reserved Seating for this hi def simulcast and the prices are as follows- $27 for Adults, $25 for Grand Members and $20 for Students (15 & under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

