LIVE AUCTION!!

By Beth Grant
Posted Jan. 14, 2017, at 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Bangor High School - Gymnasium, 885 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: biddingowl.com

Auction to benefit Bangor High School Project Graduation 2017!

There will be live and silent auctions, 50/50 raffle, and food. Great prizes donated from area businesses and families!

Please come and support our 2017 graduating class!

Check out our auction items at www.biddingowl.com (Search for Bangor Project Graduation)

