BANGOR, Maine — Live and silent auctions to benefit Bangor High School’s Project Graduation 2017 will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Red Barry Gymnasium, Bangor High School, 885 Broadway. Items can be previewed on biddingowl.com at http://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=10108 . Celebrity auctioneers, 50/50 raffle, food and more. Free admission.

