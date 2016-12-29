Lithgow Public Library and New Ventures Maine to offer free classes

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Lithgow Public Library community room, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta, Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Lithgow Public Library and New Ventures Maine are partnering to bring free personal enrichment classes to the community starting with “Job Search Success” 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the library’s community room, 45 Winthrop St.

“Job Search Success” is for job seekers of all backgrounds who are unemployed, underemployed, or just looking for a new job, and will review strategies and resources available to help you find a job, including online job searching and networking, and discuss resume and interview tips. Create your own job search plan. No registration is required.

For information, call 626-2415 or visit newventuresmaine.org.

