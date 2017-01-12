For immediate release

January 10, 2017

Lipman & Katz Attorney Stephen Smith Receives “AV” Peer Review Rating™ from Martindale-Hubbell®

AUGUSTA, Maine – Lipman & Katz today announced that attorney Steve Smith has received the highest Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Rating™ of “AV.” Smith, a native of Whitefield, handles personal injury, criminal defense and other civil litigation for the Augusta law firm. This distinction means he has very high professional ethics and preeminent legal ability. Only lawyers with the highest ethical standards and professional ability receive an “AV” Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating.

“Steve’s commitment to his clients and passion for his work make him one of the most well-known attorneys in the state. This peer rating reflects the success he has had in a number of high-profile cases from personal injury to criminal defense and sex crimes to family law. He has earned this great honor and we are proud of him for his accomplishments,” said Karen Boston, attorney at Lipman & Katz.

Smith has been a trial lawyer for 18 years with a statewide practice in criminal defense, personal injury and family law. He founded Smith Law Offices 15 years ago in Bangor, Maine and later joined Lipman & Katz where he is now a shareholder. He has represented clients in more than 100 serious jury trials and countless bench trials. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, the First Circuit Court of Appeals and federal and state courts. He earned a B.S. in International Relations, University of Maine and received his J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law. He is a current member of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Maine State Bar Association and National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

The Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings evaluate lawyers based on the anonymous opinions of members of the Bar and the Judiciary, including both those who are rated and those who are not.

Martindale-Hubbell conducts secure online Peer Review Ratings surveys of lawyers across multiple jurisdictions and geographic locations, in similar areas of practice as the lawyer being rated. Reviewers are instructed to assess their colleagues’ general ethical standards and legal ability in a specific area of practice.

The Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ help buyers of legal services identify, evaluate and select the most appropriate lawyer for a specific task at hand. The confidentiality, objectivity and complete independence of the ratings process are what have made the program a unique and credible evaluation tool for members of the legal profession. The legal community values the accuracy of lawyer peer review ratings because they are determined by their peers – the people who are best suited to assess the legal ability and professional ethics of their colleagues.

Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings were created in 1887 as an objective tool that would attest to a lawyer’s ability and professional ethics, based on the confidential opinions of other lawyers and judges who have worked with the lawyers they are evaluating.

