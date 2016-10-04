Linda Newbegin awarded Kiwanian of the Year

Standish, ME

Kiwanis Club of Standish President Dan Kasprzyk presented Club Secretary Linda Newbegin with the 2016 Kiwanian of the Year award during the recent Officer Installation in Standish Maine.

In presenting the award, Kasprzyk cited Mrs. Newbegins unwaivering commitment to the club. “Linda discovered several errors in our membership reporting which has cost our club in excess of $1,600 over the past few years. She went above the call of duty in her role as club secretary, and attended almost all of the club fundraisers and events.” Kasprzyk also recognized Newbegin for her daily application of the 6 permanent Kiwanis Objects – moral and ethical standards – adopted by Kiwanis International in 1924.

Kiwanis Club of Standish has been serving the local community since 1929, and is part of Kiwanis International. They meet most Wednesdays at 6 p.m. For more information about these organizations, visit www.KiwanisBeach.org, or call 642-4036.

