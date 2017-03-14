Lincolnville Music Project Vocal Ensemble to sing traditional Celtic songs Lenten season

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The Lincolnville Music Project Vocal Ensemble will sing traditional Celtic songs at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, in Lincolnville Center. This program is part of the “Music and Reflection for the Season of Lent” series which includes music, seasonal readings, and moments of quiet reflection. The church is handicapped accessible. Free-will donation. FMI: 785-3521.

