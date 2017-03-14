Community

Lincolnville Music Project Vocal Ensemble to sing traditional Celtic songs Lenten season

Posted March 14, 2017, at 10:27 a.m.

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The Lincolnville Music Project Vocal Ensemble will sing traditional Celtic songs at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, in Lincolnville Center. This program is part of the “Music and Reflection for the Season of Lent” series which includes music, seasonal readings, and moments of quiet reflection. The church is handicapped accessible. Free-will donation. FMI: 785-3521.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Police suspect I-95 wrong-way driver was ‘intoxicated and disoriented’
  2. Plot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deathsPlot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deaths
  3. Bangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five feloniesBangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five felonies
  4. Massive storm expected to dump foot or more across the stateMassive storm expected to dump foot or more across the state
  5. Florida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ringFlorida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ring

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles