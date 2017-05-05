LINCOLNVILLE CENTER INDOOR FLEA MARKET

Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Lincolnville Center Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Rte. 173, Lincolnville Center, Maine
For more information: 207-785-3521; ucclincolnville.com
All welcome.
