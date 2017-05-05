LINCOLNVILLE CENTER INDOOR FLEA MARKET

By Mary Schulien, Music Director
Posted May 05, 2017, at 4:59 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Lincolnville Center Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Rte. 173, Lincolnville Center, Maine

For more information: 207-785-3521; ucclincolnville.com

Saturday, May 2o and each third Saturday of the month through October. 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM Community Building located at 18 Searsmont Road, Rte. 173, in Lincolnville CENTER. FMI: 785-3521 or humm@midcoast.com. Sponsored by the United Christian Church.

All welcome.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sheriff: Maine weatherman who died would have been charged in sexual assault caseSheriff: Maine weatherman who died would have been charged in sexual assault case
  2. Flooding hitting sections of Golden Road and MillinocketFlooding hitting sections of Golden Road and Millinocket
  3. Family booted from Delta flight, threatened with jail for not giving up toddler’s seatFamily booted from Delta flight, threatened with jail for not giving up toddler’s seat
  4. Judge: Maine man is competent to be tried for murderJudge: Maine man is competent to be tried for murder
  5. Coast Guard calls off search for Florida sailor who was headed to MaineCoast Guard calls off search for Florida sailor who was headed to Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs