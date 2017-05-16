Lincolnville Center Indoor Flea Market begins fifth season May 20

Saturday, May 20, 2017 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, Lincolnville Center, Maine
For more information: 207-785-3521
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The United Christian Church’s Lincolnville Center Indoor Flea Market begins its fifth season Saturday, May 20, and will be held 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month through October, at the Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, in Lincolnville Center.
There will be a wide variety of merchandise for sale including antiques and collectibles, household items, and crafts including Kenyan fabric art and rustic chain saw folk art by Edward Edmands. Refreshments including baked goods, breakfast casseroles, and beverages will be for sale.
Table rental fees will benefit the Community Building Fund. For information, call Mary Schulien at 785-3521.
