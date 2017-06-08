Lincoln Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program Kick-Off June 19th

Monday, June 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine
For more information: 207-794-2765
This summer the Lincoln Memorial Library will be offering eight weeks of summer fun for readers of all ages. “Build a Better World” will feature daily programs throughout the summer. Monday to Friday programs will be held in the children’s room for throughout each day.
Readers of all ages will explore many aspects of build a better world-from books, games, puzzles, contests, and so much more we will keep readers busy during the summer. In addition we will be launching a new program “15 minutes of reading a day” where we will have guest visitors daily to listen to or read to children for 15 minutes. Registration for our program starts on June 12th and signups can occur through July 7th. So whether you live in Lincoln or surrounding towns or are just visiting for a week, a month or more please bring yourself and your children to the Lincoln Memorial Library for a wonderful summer of reading, programs and more. If you need more information call the library at 794-2765 or email your questions. Our programs are free and open to the public.
