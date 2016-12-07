Lincoln Memorial Library’s Christmas Event Visit the North Pole and the Island of Misfit Toys

By LInda Morrill
Posted Dec. 07, 2016, at 7:40 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-2765

Santa just confirmed he will be stopping at the Lincoln Memorial Library on Thursday, December 22nd at 4 p.m. The children’s area and teen room will be transformed into the North Pole Santa’s Workshop with cookie decorating, chocolate milk with mini marshmallows and other fun activities. The Teen room will be transformed into the Island of Misfit Toys. Our program starts at 3 p.m. with Santa arriving at 4 p.m. After a visit with Santa children can explore the Island of Misfit toys and continue upstairs to listen to popular holiday stories and pick out a present from one of three trees. We invite everyone to stop in for some holiday fun at the Lincoln Memorial Library!

