Lincoln Memorial Library 1st Saturday Book Sale

By Linda Morrill
Posted Jan. 07, 2017, at 7:01 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-2765

In spite of the cold start to the day I invite people to stop in at the Lincoln Memorial Library today from 8 a.m. to 12 noon to check out our collection of fiction, nonfiction hardcovers, paperbacks, children’s books and more. This month we also have westerns and parenting books for sale. So stop in and check out our books for sale! No pre-set price simply stop by, pick up some books to take home and make a donation. Please park in back by the back entrance. If you live out of town take a drive and discover all that the Town of Lincoln has to offer.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Bangor council chairman: Closing of Macy’s ‘just a bump in the road’Bangor council chairman: Closing of Macy’s ‘just a bump in the road’
  2. Waldoboro man dies when plow truck, pickup collide on Maine Turnpike
  3. Union: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget releaseUnion: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget release
  4. Where Maine is losing its workers the fastestWhere Maine is losing its workers the fastest
  5. Longtime downtown Bangor bookstore BookMarc’s to closeLongtime downtown Bangor bookstore BookMarc’s to close

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs