Lincoln Memorial Library 1st Saturday Book Sale

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

In spite of the cold start to the day I invite people to stop in at the Lincoln Memorial Library today from 8 a.m. to 12 noon to check out our collection of fiction, nonfiction hardcovers, paperbacks, children’s books and more. This month we also have westerns and parenting books for sale. So stop in and check out our books for sale! No pre-set price simply stop by, pick up some books to take home and make a donation. Please park in back by the back entrance. If you live out of town take a drive and discover all that the Town of Lincoln has to offer.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →