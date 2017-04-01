Lincoln Memorial Library 1st Saturday Book Sale

By LInda Morrill
Posted April 01, 2017, at 6:38 a.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-2765

Cabin fever-tired of snow! Stop in today at the Lincoln Memorial Library between 8 a.m. and 12 noon to pick up some books for you and your family. We offer lots of fiction and nonfiction for all ages including biographies, Christian fiction, and so much more. So whether you live in Lincoln or anywhere north, south, east or west take a drive to Lincoln this morning to attend our book sale, eat at one of our restaurants, shop downtown and stop and take a selfie with our town Loon sitting by the town’s gazebo.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mental health case manager arrested on child porn chargeMental health case manager arrested on child porn charge
  2. Woman admits embezzling more than $91,000 from housing authority
  3. A passenger rail won’t be coming to Bangor anytime soonA passenger rail won’t be coming to Bangor anytime soon
  4. It’s no joke: April Fools’ storm expected to roll into MaineIt’s no joke: April Fools’ storm expected to roll into Maine
  5. When an April Fools’ joke angered a Maine governor and cost an editor his jobWhen an April Fools’ joke angered a Maine governor and cost an editor his job

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs