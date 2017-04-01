Lincoln Memorial Library 1st Saturday Book Sale

Saturday, April 1, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine
For more information: 207-794-2765
Cabin fever-tired of snow! Stop in today at the Lincoln Memorial Library between 8 a.m. and 12 noon to pick up some books for you and your family. We offer lots of fiction and nonfiction for all ages including biographies, Christian fiction, and so much more. So whether you live in Lincoln or anywhere north, south, east or west take a drive to Lincoln this morning to attend our book sale, eat at one of our restaurants, shop downtown and stop and take a selfie with our town Loon sitting by the town’s gazebo.
